Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show: With the present Israeli government coalition not yet passing the Judea & Samaria Law, what is the future for Judea & Samaria Residents? Will other MKs vote to apply sovereignty, or will the government fall? PLUS: Biden & Carter, can you tell them apart? Also, EVs & Mass Shooting Events in the United States. -with guest: Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter https://tinyurl.com/y6g85sec