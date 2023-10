Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show: * Nazis, what really happened in Canada? * AI (artificial intelligence) – Israel surprises, again! * Must African renaissance mean Euro collapse? * Is financial instability a sign of WW3? -with guest: Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter https://tinyurl.com/y6g85sec