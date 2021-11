Photo Credit: Pixabay

This show covers:

*The illegal encroachment of Arabs on Jewish owned land.

*The stealing of water and electricity

*The Biden administration’s push for Israel to concede to accepting a PA consulate in Jerusalem, Israel’s capital city.

* The danger to Israel having anti-Israel Arab parties in the coalition government.

*Arab/Muslim polygamy and the danger it presents to Israel.

-with guest:

Naomi Kahn, Director of Regavim’s International Division at: www.regavim.org