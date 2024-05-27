Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show, Jason Lipstein joins Tamar as they give some of the latest news including the latest missiles on Tel Aviv from Gaza.



Former Member of Israel’s Knesset, Dr. Aliza Lavie, talks about the utter silence of international women’s’ organizations regarding the rapes and kidnapping (war crimes) against Jewish women by the Hamas and Gazans. She says their apathy and silence is ‘MORE than anti-semitism”. Find out why. She also talks about the important contributions Jewish women have given the world, in her newest book: ICONIC JEWISH WOMEN: Fifty-Nine Inspiring, Courageous, Revolutionary Role Models for Young Girls. – By the way, it makes a great Bat Mitzvah Gift! Check it out here: https://www.amazon.com/Iconic-Jewish-Women-Revolutionary-Bat-Mitzvah/dp/B0CT2M5ZH9



What intelligence on the Hamas does the USA have, that the democrat administration and politicians may not be giving to Israel? Tom Rogers, intelligence officer and military historian joins Tamar and gives his take on the matter. Check out his blog under the name of Akiva ben-Avraham at: https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/author/akiva-ben-avraham/