If indeed Joe Biden becomes president of the United States, how would this affect Jews and Israel? How would this affect the Iranian threat, the new peace deals with Arab Gulf states, and Israel’s own security and building in its homeland? Then there’s China, and the ‘progressive’ people behind Biden. Some American Jews and Israelis have their knees quivering on what might be with Biden as president. Others say, it won’t be so bad, and that Biden is actually a Zionist at heart. Though he may roll back the Iran deal, it won’t necessarily be the same as it was under Obama. So, can Trump voters be optimistic?

-with guests:

Rabbi Uri Pilichowski, an educator and political commentator. He lives in Mitzpe Yericho, and as an activist works to the strengthen the US-Israel relationship.

Aaron Braunstein, a Former U.S. Foreign Service Officer, today, head of the Jewish Covenant Alliance. You can visit his website at: www.CovenantAlliance.org