Tamar goes on a bit of a rant about the denial of the differences between men and women, their ideal place in the army/work fields, and her own experience as a soldier in the Israeli army.

Also, Israeli elections are coming up. Can we believe the polls? We look at the history of poll predictions in Israel.

And last, some allies of the USA are starting to think Biden is a clown, and they are opting to leave this circus, and make alternative plans that might better ensure their safety and interests.

With guest:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, author of the book: Muslim Winter

