Photo Credit: Pixabay

The world has been turned upside down with the Coronavirus pandemic, a change in governments from conservative leaders to Left wing leaderships (as in the USA and Israel) and this is setting people against people. With such anger on both sides and issues, what the world needs now is love sweet love, -but more importantly to bring that, the Messiah! A human redeemer, to teach the world that we are all ONE. However, when will that be, and where exactly are we in the Messianic process?

Tamar speaks with Rabbi Pinchas Winston from www.ThirtySix.org as he goes through the current events that our prophets of old talked about when describing the Messianic era!