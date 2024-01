Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show: * Remember the Maine! * US National status * Normalize massacres * The Value of agreements * America’s cynical humor Plus, more inside talk on the war with the Hamas on Day 107 -with co-Host: Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter https://tinyurl.com/y6g85sec