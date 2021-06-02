Photo Credit: Shifra Hoffman

Tamar speaks with a care-taker and friend of Shifra Hoffman z”l, who passed away last week.

You will hear stories and tid-bits that you never heard before about this heroine of a woman!

We only hope that if this program touched on even a little bit of who she was and the amazing things she did in her life, that we may have done some justice to her legacy. Now, read the book that Shifra just completed before her passing! You can read it online or order a print copy. Any funds raised from the book will go to her organizations VAT (Victims of Arab Terror) and ZERO (Zionist Emergency Rescue Operation).

Order your own printed copy here: https://www.lulu.com/en/us/shop/shifra-hoffman/ask-not-why-my-people/paperback/product-6k6dj5.html?page=1&pageSize=4

Read it online free, here: https://pubhtml5.com/ukga/boty