What are people to believe? Can they believe their government and ‘the science’ when the information changes back and forth like a pendulum? One day they claim that we don’t need masks, then they claim we do, and then they tell you that you need two or even three masks. Then they say if you are vaccinated you don’t need to wear a mask and now they are claiming that even if you are vaccinated you need a mask…. and it goes on and on and back and forth, so the questions remains, can we believe ‘THE SCIENCE’ when it changes all the time? Also discussed on the show is India, a country that is strategically waking up, and Arab crowns – will they be playing musical chairs?

-with guest:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec