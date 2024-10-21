Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show:

Matt Zucker joins Tamar on the air

Daniel, a caller from the city of Nahariya in northern Israel, shares his experiences of being under almost constant rocket fire and deadly explosive drones. How does he cope, and how long does he have to get to safety?

Also, Biden’s directions to Netanyahu and Israel will prolong the war. Will Netanyahu listen and obey? Plus, Netanyahu’s home in Caesarea was attacked by a drone with a direct hit, in an attempt to assassinate him and his wife. Will this cause a ‘change in the game’ in Israel’s attack on Iranian targets?

Share this article on WhatsApp: