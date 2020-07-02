Photo Credit: Pixabay

Will Israel actually apply sovereignty over most Jewish communities in Judea & Samaria? What is the difference between annexation and applying sovereignty, and what do the Arabs think about it? Are some Arabs supporting Israel in applying Israeli law? You will be surprised!

Plus, thousands of American Jews are now wanting to move to Israel, but coming from bigger homes and having lots of material wealth, they don’t know how they will be able to bring all of their ‘stuff’ from America to a more modest sized home here. On this show, you will get some basic starting tips on how to de-clutter, downsize, and only keep what you REALLY need and want. Everyone can use these helpful tips given on this program, whether moving or just wanting to make your home dwelling more manageable.

-with guests:

Nadia Matar, co-chairwomen of the WOMEN IN GREEN, and The Sovereignty Movement. Check out their website at: www.RIBONUT.co.il

and

Rebekah Saltzman, Personal Organization expert who teaches people how to downsize and organize their homes. Find her on facebook at: ‘Balagan Be Gone’ and visit her website at: www.BalaganBeGone.com