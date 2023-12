Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson / Flash 90

On this show:

Lies & errors

Mapping Arab States

Does sanity matter? Who are the Houthis?

A world ‘first’: Israel’s women tank warriors!

Comments

Advertisement





-Tamar hosts her weekly guest: Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

https://tinyurl.com/y6g85sec