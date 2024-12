Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show:

* A very heated debate takes place on the air as the Cease-fire with the Hezbollah is argued.

Also, Lebanon is not Lebanon & Hezbollah is not Lebanon?

* What unites Russia, China & Iran? Are they united against Israel?

* The Syrian civil war: What’s going on THERE?

* The US economy is not in such good shape.

-with guest:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec

