Photo Credit: Pixabay

WARNING: Some graphic descriptions on this show: Day 86 of the War with Hamas-Isis

* The Power of Fury Continues

* Cold War 2 or World War III?

* Who Determines “Dumbed Down” America?

* Iran’s children

* Can Europe Survive Itself?

-Tamar hosts her weekly guest: Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec