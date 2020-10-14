Photo Credit: Pixabay

What’s the REAL story about those ‘Settlers’ & Settlements?

Who does the land really belong to? What’s the real story?

Witness the “ReBirth of the Nation” on the land where the Hebrew nation was first born. The heartland of Israel, Judea and Samaria.

Be a witness of the unfolding miracle of Jewish redemption on the land most sacred to the Jewish identity.

Tamar Yonah speaks with Ezra Ridgley, Director of the Jewish Heritage Project. He runs the most detailed website in the world which showcases the rise of Jewish life and culture in the land of Israel, in the cradle of Jewish civilization, Judea and Samaria. He is the producer of the new movie, “The ReBirth of a Nation”

A Presentation from “The Jewish Heritage Project” www.thejewishheritageproject.com/ Watch the video on the INTR website for free, here: israelnewstalkradio.com/watch-in-case…e-is-removed/