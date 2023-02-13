Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show:

Tamar speaks with Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem on news from around the world. He describes the Ukraine as being dead, and that they had no chance in a war with Russia. He then goes on to talk about the US State of the Nation, ….as viewed by outsiders, and also, they speak about the latest terror attack in Israel on Friday, Feb. 10th, 2023 in which 3 people were killed, 2 of them little boys, brothers, aged 6 & 8. How the nation should deal with the terror is also debated.

-with guest:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec