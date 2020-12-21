Photo Credit: Pixabay

A massive demonstration in Washington DC on the 6th of January was called by US President Donald Trump who says that it’s ‘impossible’ he lost. he says it will be ‘wild’ and urges people to attend. Is there still a chance for him to keep the White House even though his lawsuits have been unsuccessful? Listeners call in and weigh in on the issue.

Also, the anti-covid19 vaccines are here. Who is allowed to to get the first shots, and who will have to wait. Some say the criteria in the States is racist. And what about Israel?