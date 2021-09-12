Photo Credit: Pixabay

Should we play the elite’s game and fight amongst ourselves, or should we unite and demand from our governments that they stop making moves to take away our liberty and freedom? Tamar shares her thoughts and a message about the situation in the world today, how it is affecting us, and what we must remember AND do to move forward successfully out of this tyranny that many feel that we find ourselves in. Needless arguing, finger pointing and blaming each other is not only counterproductive, but leads us deeper and deeper into a less free and safe world. Hear how and why.