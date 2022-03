Photo Credit: Pixabay

The question on today’s show: Who do you believe? Who should you believe?

Also, how can one make an intelligent decision on news events when sides are censored?

Also, with the sanctions on Russia, how will this effect the world’s food supply, and will store shelves in our own countries soon be empty?

Advertisement



-with guest:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec