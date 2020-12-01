Who are Joe Biden’s foreign policy appointees and why should Israel be worried them? Tamar speaks with Barry Shaw from www.strategic-israel.org He reveals Biden’s appointees’ history, their past records, and the potential implication for Israel and the wider world. Barry Shaw says that an administration made up these people will bring dark years for Israel, after 4 years of Trump sunshine.
We use cookies and other technologies to recognize your visits and preferences, as well as to measure and analyze campaigns and traffic. To learn more about cookies, including how to disable them, view our Privacy Policy. By clicking "I Accept" or by using our site, you consent to the use of cookies.OkPrivacy policy