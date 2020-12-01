Photo Credit: Pixabay

Who are Joe Biden’s foreign policy appointees and why should Israel be worried them? Tamar speaks with Barry Shaw from www.strategic-israel.org He reveals Biden’s appointees’ history, their past records, and the potential implication for Israel and the wider world. Barry Shaw says that an administration made up these people will bring dark years for Israel, after 4 years of Trump sunshine.

