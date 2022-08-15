Photo Credit: Pixabay

According to at least one opinion, the world is changing in an unprecedented manner – one that history has likely never seen. Will we be ready for what might await us?

Also, a drought in Europe which has dried major river beds have grinded inland shipping to a halt. How much will Europe suffer from this?

Then, has the Biden administration used the FBI and IRS like a police-state would?

Advertisement



Plus: Gold & silver markets, and is China on the verge of Collapse?

-with guest:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec