It it no coincidence that the weekly Torah portion of Nitzavim is read in close proximity to Rosh HaShana (The Jewish New Year) and the Yamim Noraim (The Days of Awe). Why are the curses in Deuteronomy different than those we read about in Leviticus? In addition, why does this Torah portion continually use the term “to return,” while no such occurrence takes place in Leviticus? Simply put, we learn about the importance of teshuva (repentance) and how is was created before the creation of the world.