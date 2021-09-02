Photo Credit: Pixabay

Martin Collins lives in Australia and is currently under quarantine. He’s worked as a drug rep for various pharmaceutical companies over the last 35 years, including Pfizer, Astra Zeneca. and an Australian pharmaceutical company called CSL vaccines.

He says, “There’s a lot more opposition to the mandatory vaccinations and lockdowns that are proposed in Australia’s state and federal governments than you might think. The national truckers planned a strike for all of Australia and New Zealand on Aug. 31st because the state borders are all shut and truckers have to move their cargo, freight and food across state borders, however, they’re under a lot of pressure to be vaccinated before crossing state borders. People are angry. Here’s what some Aussies are presently experiencing in the Land Down Under.