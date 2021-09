Photo Credit: Pixabay

We have entered the Yamim Noraim, the Ten Days of Awe. The period of deep repentance between Rosh HaShana – The Jewish New Year, and Yom Kippur – The Day of Atonement. There is no more significant prayer that is recited repeatedly during the month of Elul and during the final service of Yom Kippur than the 13 Attributes of Mercy. We go in depth on the number 13 and its significance to these days and to our service before the Creator.