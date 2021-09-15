Photo Credit: Pixabay

We’ve had a roller-coaster life for almost 2 years now! So much is changing in the world, and the stage is set with dangerous scenarios awaiting. Where then, should we be putting our energies to do a tikkun, or a fixing this new year?

Tamar speaks with Rabbi Chaim Richman, formerly of the Temple Institute, and today the Founder and Director of ‘Jerusalem Lights’, a non-profit organization which focuses on transmitting the word of G-d from Jerusalem to the world. Visit his website and sign up for his FREE zoom classes at: www.rabbirichman.com