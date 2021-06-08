Photo Credit: Pixabay

A sink hole opens up at Shaare Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem in the same week that we are getting ready to read the Torah portion of Korach. What have we learned from all of the tragedies we have experienced over the last year, and what can we do to pull away from falling into the abyss? Listen in to this challenging show and hear the formulas for determining truth given to us by the Jewish Sages hundreds of years ago.