We Have: A ‘Government of Change’ for the worse, in which every party pulls in a different direction.

Hear: About Israel’s New President. Will he be able to take off his party- political hat?

My: Personal rebuke of Naftali Bennett, who changed his political direction like a wind-vane and cheated his voters.

All About: The Continuous Pain suffered our frontline citizens as a result of failed action in Gaza

The: Inclusion of an Arab party in government is a serious miscalculation brought about by the eagerness do oust Netanyahu at all cost. Yes, he needed to be replaced, but the cost of the means will soon be shown to have been too high. We have a Trojan Horse in government and the Civil Service.

What: Is our government hiding about the agreements among the parties? Why will they not disclose it to the Knesset? Did the Defense Minister promise the Americans a building freeze in Yehuda ans Dhomron?

Is: The new clique going to fall for the Hamas approach for a disproportionate prisoner swap and give the 1,111 terrorists back?

Why: are the socalled Arab refugees so keen to change Europe into the oppressive Muslim regime that they left to have a better life?

Plus: Hear how Charedi, ultra-orthodox youth are leaving the fold but have difficulties to find their place in the secular world.

And: More.