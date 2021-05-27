Photo Credit: Pixabay

With all the suffering we have endured between Covid, the Meron Tragedy, the Shavuot Tragedy, Rocket Attacks, Terror Attacks, and the Rise of Anti-Semitism around the world, it is time to take stock. This is not just about the Nation of Israel or the Jewish people. This is a message for the entirety of humanity. It is time to take stock in ourselves and come to terms with the cruelty in our hearts, without being silent about the injustices in the world. It sounds like a contradiction, but it’s not.