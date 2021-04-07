Photo Credit: Pixabay

This week we are joined by Mordechai ben Avraham whose journey took him from the entertainment business of Los Angeles, to the Yeshivot of Jerusalem. Growing up an African American whose parents embraced Islam in his childhood is a far cry from his current path as an Orthodox Jew living in Jerusalem. Hear the amazing story of transformation and learn more about his upcoming book, “The Mind of the Black Jew.”

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleMissing From the Negotiating Table & Military Coups – The Tamar Yonah Show [audio]
Next articleIsrael, World Leader In Eliminating Covid 19 – The Walter Bingham File [audio]
Israel News Talk Radio
http://israelnewstalkradio.com
IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...