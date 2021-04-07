Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show:
Guess which country is missing from the negotiating table?
Jordan’s importance to Israel,
U.S. President Biden’s stumbling in the Middle East,
The Saudis in the mix,
and more!
-with Aaron Braunstein, Former U.S. Foreign Service Officer, and today, he heads the ‘Jewish Covenant Alliance’. You can visit his website at: www.CovenantAlliance.org

