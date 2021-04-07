On this show:
Guess which country is missing from the negotiating table?
Jordan’s importance to Israel,
U.S. President Biden’s stumbling in the Middle East,
The Saudis in the mix,
and more!
-with Aaron Braunstein, Former U.S. Foreign Service Officer, and today, he heads the ‘Jewish Covenant Alliance’. You can visit his website at: www.CovenantAlliance.org
We use cookies and other technologies to recognize your visits and preferences, as well as to measure and analyze campaigns and traffic. To learn more about cookies, including how to disable them, view our Privacy Policy. By clicking "I Accept" or by using our site, you consent to the use of cookies.OkPrivacy policy