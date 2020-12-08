Photo Credit: Pixabay

This famous saying attributed to Thomas Fuller in 1650 can really be found in the Zohar in the Torah portion just read this past Shabbat called Vayishlach. In that Torah portion after Yaacov (Jacob) wrestles with an angel all night that angel asks to be release because dawn is about to break. There is an interesting connection to this story and Chanukah which begins this week on Thursday at sundown. Chanukah s all about lighting up the darkness and doing it one day at a time.