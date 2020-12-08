Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar announced Tuesday night at a news conference he called that he is breaking away from the Likud and forming his own political party to run in the next election, whenever that will be.

His party will be called “New Hope.”

Advertisement



Sa’ar said he can no longer remain in the same party with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, blaming Israel’s leader for his decision to leave the Knesset tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.

“The Likud has changed and become a tool serving its leader and his legal battle,” he said. “I can no longer support the Likud under Netanyahu. I decided to form a new party in which I will run against Netanyahu in the election and replace him.

“Change in the leadership of the country is essential.”

Sa’ar attempted to challenge Netanyahu one year ago in a party primary but was defeated in a lopsided 72.5 percent to 27.5 percent of the vote.

MK Yifat Shasha-Biton is expected to get in line behind the effort, according to an analysis by Israel’s Channel 13 News.