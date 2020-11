Photo Credit: Pixabay

Rav Yitzchak and William break their silence and discuss the two things our Mom’s said to never discuss. That’s right! Religion and Politics. According to many, including a very prominent Israeli Rabbi, the current situation in the U.S. can bring blessing or curses. By the end of the show you will know if we stand on the right, the side of Chesed and giving, or the left which is the side of judgment and taking.