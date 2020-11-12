Photo Credit: pixabay

Counting the votes of the American Election developed into Chaos. Hear how it brings out the worst in usually law abiding citizens.

Walter talks to some weekly demonstrators against Netanyahu,

Hear how the Tower of David Citadel and Museum, one of Jerusalem’s major tourist attractions is getting a complete facelift and follow Walter’s walk through the excavations and tunnels.

Yad Vashem is getting a new Chairman of the Directorate. Hear why the government’s nominee is totally unsuitable and would be a stain on this almost sacred institution.