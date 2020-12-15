This week Rabbi Yitzchak and William discuss Parsha Miketz and how the Zohar discusses putting an end to darkness. This is an interesting connection to Chanukah which we are currently celebrating. Learn what Kabbalah teaches about the connections and distinctions, and how we are able to dispel the darkness and bring in the light.
