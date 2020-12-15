Photo Credit: Haim Zach / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Tuesday that he will appoint “D” — the Deputy Director of the Mossad, Israel’s international espionage agency, to succeed its current, outgoing director, Yossi Cohen.

Netanyahu praised “D” as an accomplished Mossad veteran in a statement released Tuesday to media.

Advertisement



The Goldberg Committee, officially known as the Senior Civil Service Appointment Advisory Committee, is chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Eliezer Goldberg.

The Goldberg Committee vets candidates for top government posts, primarily in the area of security. The committee is currently reviewing the nomination.