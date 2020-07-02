Photo Credit: Pixabay

Your hosts discuss the opposition expressed by other countries to Israel’s proclamation of sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria according to the Trump Peace Plan. They continue their discussion about statues being torn down in the U.S. and around the world, as well as the decision by the Israeli Cable Council to suspend the license for Shelanu, a missionary channel targeting Jews for conversion. As always Rabbi Yitzchak and William try to make a connection to these current events with Torah and Kabbalah.