Photo Credit: Pixabay

The rebels and their tactics that we are seeing on the streets of America today are taken straight from communist books already printed back in the 1920’s and 30’s. Should we beware of where this can take us, and how it will change our lives, as well as possibly TAKE our lives?

Also, what does the corona virus have to do with fasting, rainy weather, and Israel? On this show, we take a Biblical look at a possible connection!

Advertisement



-with guests:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec

and

Akiva Fuld, a social media angel that runs the Facebook group, ‘How Can I Try to Help you Today?’.