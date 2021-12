Photo Credit: Pixabay

As we focus on the lights of Chanukah we are reminded of the special obligation and responsibility we have to disseminate the light of the Torah to the nations. Redemption is not something that is only related to the Jewish people. Repair of the world includes all peoples. We must raise up the holy sparks to their source if we are to see the fulfilment of the words of the prophets for the redemption of Israel.