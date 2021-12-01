Photo Credit: Pixabay

Chanukah is not just a holiday of fried pancakes, donuts and spinning the dreidel. Find out the TRUE history of Chanukah, the wars, the battles, the heroes and the villains. You may be surprised what you learn!

–with guest:

Rhonda Attar from the Tomer Devorah synagogue and Beit Midrash in Kochav Yakov, dedicated to the values of Love your Neighbor as yourself. She is also the author of the exciting Elisha Davidson trilogy -which some like to compare to the Harry Potter Series, but with a Jewish story line. She’s talks with Tamar about the real history of Chanukah!

Check out her trilogy books at: tinyurl.com/mvybhyx7