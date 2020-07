Photo Credit: Pixabay

This week Rabbi Yitzchak and William discuss the period known as the “Three Weeks.” It is the period between the 17th of Tammuz and the 9th of Av. This is a time of great mourning in Judaism as a result of the great calamities that took place on these dates and during this period. However, in spite of this seemingly negative period and even with all that is going on in the world, there is a way to take this negative energy and turn it positive.