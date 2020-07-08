Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

Tamar talks about the importance of moving to Israel for you, AND your children. It’s also never been easier, however time may be running out. With all that is happening in the States and the rest of the world, whether politically or financially due to the coronavirus and the aftermath of the lock-downs, it is getting harder and harder to apply and submit all the papers and documents one needs in order to immigrate to Israel. Tamar explains how and why. This is an important show you do not want to miss!