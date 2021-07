Photo Credit: Pixabay

There are triggers in life that always allow us to become nostaligic and to dwell on the past. A major theme in the climatic verse from Lamentations that we read on Tish B’Av relates to both old and new. How do we make sense of our spiritual life when confronted with language that seems to place the past and future at odds with each other? Listen in as Rav Yitzchak and William grapple with this age old question.