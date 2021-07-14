Photo Credit: Pixabay

Anger and hatred are toxic. It destroys the victim, and erodes away at the soul of the abuser. We see this happening on an individual level, and on a societal level, as we see groups of people who hate other groups of people. On this show, Tamar Yonah speaks with Rabbi and Doctor, Isaac Benarrosh, author of the book, ‘Conquering Anger, A Practical Guide to Remove Rage from Our Hearts and Achieve Peace of Mind’. He shares stories, and gives us tips on how to control the rage we sometimes feel, and then widens it to encompass the baseless hatred we still suffer from as the Jewish People approach the Tisha B’Av holiday.