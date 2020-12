Photo Credit: Pixabay

With the advent of vaccines for the Corona Virus comes with it more division and contention about who and what we should be listening to. Almost all who follow Torah Judaism would never dispute Rabbinic authority, however, it seems that new voices are arising questioning the very same Rabbis who are calling upon the public to take the vaccine. This is not a pro or anti-vaccine discussion, but one about our Jewish sources related to health, healing, experts, and Rabbinic authority.