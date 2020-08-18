Photo Credit: Pixabay

Walter’s: More than sixteen Years and 800 weekly broadcasts in Israel.

This programme: Brings the recording of Walter’s historic interview with Rabbi Adin Even Israel Steinsaltz sz’l, exploring the life, times and psyche of this great man, in fact what makes him tick. Not to be missed.

Advertisement



And: A report of the 80th Birthday party of Rabbi Steinsaltz in 2017, with a Keynote speech by the Eminent Rabbi and scholar Jonathan Sachs, Emeritus Chief Rabbi of the British Commonwealth, which is truly a classic of our time.

Plus: Ending in a lighter vein, with Walter Schmoozing with singing star Avraham Fried who provided the entertainment at the birthday party.