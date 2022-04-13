Photo Credit: pixabay

Terror: In the heart of Tel Aviv is the result of our government’s effort to promote their image abroad, by strengthening the Arab sector, at the cost of securing the Jewish character of the State.

Hear: What a self-styled Muslim scholar predicts for Israel. And it’s no April Fool story.

Russian: Excuses for their miscalculation in Ukraine, of receiving hostile opposition instead of their expected friendly welcome.

There are: Presidents and Presidents and Putin. Hear how to accede to such an exalted post, and how different incumbents act, once in the post.

Looking: Behind the scenes at events at our President’s residence. Hear how new Ambassadors to the State of Israel are received. A most important factor to cement relations.

