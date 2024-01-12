Photo Credit: WALTER BINGHAM

Walter Bingham was born in Germany in 1924. He left his parents’ home at age 14 to study, and while he was away, his father was arrested and subsequently murdered by the Nazis. Walter returned to be with his mother, who arranged for him to join a Kindertransport, meant to save the lives of Jewish children by bringing them to England. Children as young as 4 or 5 traveled without any adults watching over them, while Walter was one of the older children.

Walter and some of his friends lived on a communal farm called a Kibbutz, mirrored after the Israeli kibbutz model, with the intention of making Aliyah to Israel one day. Instead, Walter was drafted in the British army as an ambulance driver. He fought in many battles, and took part in the Normandy Invasion, for which he received a medal of honor 70 years after the event took place. He interrogated the Nazi foreign minister, Joachim Von Ribbentrop. He also received a military medal on the field from King George VI.