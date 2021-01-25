Photo Credit: Land of Israel Fellowship

Corona has thrown us all for a loop. I haven’t been to shul in almost a year so during the insanity of Covid and the instability of lockdown after lockdown, this is what I’ve come up with to make the most of my time. I hope it will give people ideas to implement in their life and chizuk for these crazy times. This is the Judean way to start your day.

Three years Rabbi Jeremy Gimpel move to the Arugot Farm in the Judean mountains in South Eastern Gush Etzion.

While building a retreat center to generate tourism and boost the economy in this unsettled strategic area in Israel, he moved with personal aspirations as well. He has been trying to practically fuse into his life the ancient wisdom of the prophets of the Bible and ancient Judean practices with modern science, neurology and physiology. “Maybe is we combine life practices based on both the ancient wisdom of Israel with modern science we will experience a taste of geula (redemption). I moved to the mountains to live more like prophets of Israel and I want to share what I’ve discovered.”

Gimpel is his book, “The Judean Art of Waking Up Gimpel writes, “The key to every day is the morning.

It’s really that simple – the key to have a great life is simply having a bunch of great days. The best way to ensure you have a good day is winning the morning. If you win the morning, you win the day. If you change your days. You change your life.”

This video is a live documentation of the rabbi’s incredible morning routine after living years in the mountains of Judea.

While Corona has thrown most Jewish traditional communal practices for a loop, this practice is a next best to make the most of your days. Gimpel hopes the video will give people ideas to implement in their lives and give believers chizuk (strength) in these crazy times.